Start-up to offer shares for DNA

A start-up backed by genome-sequencing firm Illumina has filed a plan with SEC to pay consumers with company shares in exchange for providing their DNA data for health research. LunaDNA’s registration document says the company intends to register 50 million shares, each valued at 7 cents, that will be used to compensate consumers for their data. Consumers can choose to receive dividends derived from researcher payments or donate them to charity. Competitor Nebula Genomics intends to pay consumers with cryptocurrency.
