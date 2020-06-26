Accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests questioned

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

 

Infectious disease

Covid-19

Accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests questioned

Systematic review finds that the quality of diagnostic results strongly depends on when patient samples were taken.

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
June 26, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A clinician places a blood sample onto a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19
Rapid antibody tests that rely on lateral-flow immunoassays offer limited diagnostic accuracy in the early stages of COVID-19.

A systematic review of COVID-19 antibody tests has raised concerns about the poor quality of results they offer during the early stages of the disease (Cochrane Database of Syst. Rev . 2020, DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD013652).

The first phase of the ongoing review looked at 54 studies of antibody tests published before the end of April, which were mostly based on test results from hospitalized patients in China. Some 61% of the studies involved laboratory-based methods such as ELISA, with the remainder carried out with handheld test kits that rely on lateral-flow strips.

The review found that these tests offered widely different sensitivities, meaning they varied in their ability to provide a genuine positive result. However, that’s not necessarily due to the quality of the tests, says Jonathan J. Deeks at the University of Birmingham, the review’s lead author: “It is largely driven by when the samples are taken from the patients.”

Tests given during the first week of COVID-19 symptoms only identified an average of about 30% of positive cases. After 2–4 weeks, the same tests caught 90% of cases.

The review team called for larger and more rigorous studies of antibody tests on patients with milder symptoms, and on people whose symptoms appeared over 1 month before testing. More recent antibody studies will be rolled into the review in the coming months.

The review is being coordinated by Cochrane, a UK–based charity renowned for its assessments of healthcare interventions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA adjusts course on validating COVID-19 antibody tests
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Test may underestimate lead levels in children’s blood
DNA Assay Predicts Cancer Relapse﻿
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE