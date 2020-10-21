Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

First Ebola treatment approved by FDA

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail developed using the same technology as its COVID-19 treatment

by Megha Satyanarayana
October 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A micrograph of the Ebola virus.
Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Cynthia Goldsmith
Regeneron's antibody cocktail has become the first approved treatment for Ebola, a viral infection that has recently led to outbreaks in parts of Africa.

The US Food and Drug Administration has green-lighted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ antibody therapy Inmazeb to treat Ebola virus disease, making it the first approved treatment for the disease.

The approval, following that of Merck and Co.’s Ebola vaccine in 2019, gives clinicians a possible two-pronged approach to addressing outbreaks.

Having a treatment is a vital step in managing the disease, says Kartik Chandran, a virologist and Ebola antibody expert at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Chandran is collaborating with Mapp Pharmaceutical on next-generation antibody treatments for Ebola disease.

“Emerging viruses like that are very difficult to vaccinate against,” Chandran says. “A treatment is an incredibly important public health policy weapon against emerging infections like this, especially ones with high fatality rates.”

Inmazeb is a mixture of three antibodies, dosed in equal amounts based on the weight of the infected person. Each of the antibodies sticks to a different spot on the Zaire ebolavirus glycoprotein, neutralizing the virus’s ability to infect. It’s most effective when given within the first 5 days of infection, says Sumathi Sivapalasingam, Regeneron’s senior medical director of early clinical development and experimental sciences.

Inmazeb was tested during the 2018 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In a large trial, the drug was able to clear virus from the blood 12 days earlier than ZMapp, a similar antibody cocktail from Mapp. The approval comes as Regeneron seeks an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody treatment, which was developed using the same technology as Inmazeb.

For infectious diseases, Regeneron scientists infect mice engineered to have nearly human immune systems with a virus that expresses the protein a pathogen uses to enter human cells. They isolate the antibody candidates from the mice best able to prevent an infection. The antibody mix blocks viral entry but also helps stimulate the natural immune system to kill infected cells, Sivapalasingam says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Here’s what’s happening with the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
First RSV immunization for young children approved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another HIV vaccine fails, highlighting longstanding challenges in the field
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE