First long-acting HIV therapy approved in US

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cabenuva, the first long-acting antiviral treatment for HIV. Cabenuva is made of two medications, ViiV Healthcare’s cabotegravir and Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ rilpivirine, which are given once per month by injection. Experts previously told C&EN that long-acting injectables were developed as a matter of convenience, since the alternative for people living with HIV is taking pills every day. ViiV will start shipping the drug in February.
