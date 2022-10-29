Gates Foundation pledges $1.2 billion to eliminate polio globally

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will commit $1.2 billion to eradicating polio worldwide, the organization announced Oct. 16. The money will support a strategy by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to end wild poliovirus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the two countries where it remains endemic, and halt outbreaks of new variants. The US was added to the World Health Organization’s outbreak list in September. The Gates Foundation says scaling up use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 is critical for sustainably preventing variant outbreaks.
