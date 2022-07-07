Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

NMR method allows scientists to study how viruses bind sugars

New technique provides quantitative information about how SARS-CoV-2 protein binds cell surface sugars

by Laura Howes
July 7, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A close up of the NTD of the spike protein showing where the sugar can bind
Credit: Ben Davis
The new technique not only identified a sugar binding pocket in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but also can quantify the strength of binding, here indicated from red (strong) to white (weak).

A group of researchers led by Ben Davis of University of Oxford and the Rosalind Franklin Institute has developed a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technique to study the molecular interactions between pathogens and the cells they infect. In a demonstration of the new approach, the researchers found that the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 can latch on to sugars on human cells, possibly helping the virus bind and enter (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.abm3125).

Sugars, as Davis says, are “always there.” They play multiple roles in biological systems. One key function of sugars is helping different biological entities recognize each other. At the beginning of the pandemic, Davis wondered if sugars might play a role in how SARS-CoV-2 enters human cells. Scientists had determined that the virus can enter human cells when the spike protein on its surface interacts with the ACE2 receptor on cells, but Davis and his team went looking for a complementary mechanism involving sugars on the surface of human cells.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is covered in its own sugars, or glycans. These glycans shield the spike and help it rearrange during infection. But the sheer number of these glycans makes it too complicated for existing techniques to detect if the spike protein also binds sugars on cell surfaces.

To solve this puzzle, the team expanded on an existing NMR technique. In the new version, both the protein and sugar are magnetized in an NMR machine and then just the protein gets excited by radio frequency pulses. If the sugar and protein are bound, some of this excitation will transfer between the molecules. By comparing the NMR spectra produced at different points during this process, researchers can determine physical constants such as the binding strength.

The team combined these results with high-resolution imaging to show that in the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there is a binding pocket in the spike protein for a sugar called sialic acid. The team used cryo-electron microscopy to confirm their findings.

The new technique is “definitely a game-changing method,” says glyco-modeller Elisa Fadda of Maynooth University. She is excited that the method provides quantified data about the interaction between viral proteins and cell surface sugars. “It’s definitely something we need,” she adds.

Davis suggests that sugar-binding could be the key to the jump the virus made from animals to people. Sugars may also explain differences in disease severity among patientsts at the beginning of the pandemic, he adds, because the sugars on some patients’ cells may have made it easier for the virus to infect, compared with the sugars on other people’s cells. Similar sugar binding sites exist on the spike proteins of related coronaviruses like the one that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), but the binding pocket has disappeared in subsequent variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Can H5N1 bind to human-type receptors? The answer is complicated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glycans on SARS-CoV-2 may help the virus infect cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adding the missing sugars to coronavirus protein structures
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE