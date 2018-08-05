Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Proteins produced in transgenic rice prevent HIV infection in vitro

Inexpensive drug production in plants could benefit developing countries

by Cici Zhang
August 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A person grinds rice in a mortar and pestle.
Credit: C. Zhu and A. Blanco Perera
This transgenic rice could be used to make a vaginal or rectal cream that prevents HIV from spreading via sex.

Easier to grow and process than cell cultures, plants could be an inexpensive platform to manufacture drugs in developing countries. An international team engineered rice plants to produce three proteins that synergistically block entry of HIV into host cells. The researchers showed that extracts of the ground whole-grain rice prevented HIV infection in vitro (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1806022115). This combination of proteins could offer long-term anti-HIV benefits that are better than previously developed treatments based on single proteins, the researchers say, as it’s difficult for HIV to become resistant to all three molecules. Coauthor Paul Christou of the University of Lleida says that given enough support—the team is seeking public funding to do animal studies and then human trials—these rice-made proteins could be delivered in the form of vaginal or rectal cream to prevent HIV from spreading via sexual intercourse. “Only plants have the capacity of mass-scale production at a very low cost,” Christou says, which is important for people in developing countries. He estimates that it would take at least 10 years for the current protein combination to enter real-world application. One of the HIV-blocking proteins in the transgenic rice is a lectin called Griffithsin. Population Council, a nonprofit organization, is currently testing Griffithsin in a vaginal gel in Phase I clinical trials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE