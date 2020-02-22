Sanofi, BARDA team for coronavirus vaccine

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Sanofi Pasteur is working with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, known as severe acute respiratory syndrome-CoV-2, which as of Feb. 20 had infected more than 75,000 people and killed more than 2,100. Sanofi will build on work on a vaccine against SARS, another coronavirus that circulated in the early 2000s. In December 2019, BARDA awarded the firm a $226 million contract to expand manufacturing capacity for use in a potential flu pandemic. Sanofi says the new vaccine will use the same technology.
