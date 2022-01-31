Advertisement

Infectious disease

C&EN En Español

Infografias Periodicas: Breve historia de los medicamentos antivirales

El profesor de química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning enumera algunos compuestos notables cuyo objetivo son los virus.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
January 31, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 4
The first column of the infographic details some of the ways in which antivirals can work. These include stopping viruses infecting new cells, stopping copying of virus DNA/RNA, and stopping viral protein breakdown.   The rest of the graphic shows a timeline of antiviral development. The points highlighted are: 1963: First approved antiviral, idoxuridine  1977: First systemic antiviral approved, vidarabine  1981: First highly selective antiviral approved, acyclovir 1987: First antiviral for HIV approved, azidothymidine 1995: First protease inhibitor antiviral approved, saquinavir 1999: Antivirals for influenza approved, oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir 2020-21: Antivirals for COVID-19 approved, remdesivir, molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir (Paxlovid)  

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/antivirales.

Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:

Dance, Amber. “The Challenges of Antiviral Treatments.” Knowable Magazine, Feb. 9, 2021.

De Clercq, Erik. “Antivirals: Past, Present and Future.” Biochem. Pharmacol. (2013). DOI: 10.1016/j.bcp.2012.12.011.

De Clercq, Erik. “Antivirals and Antiviral Strategies.” Nat. Rev. Microbiol. (2004). DOI: 10.1038/nrmicro975.

De Clercq, Erik, and Guangdi Li. “Approved Antiviral Drugs over the Past 50 Years.” Clin. Microbiol. Rev. (2016). DOI: 10.1128/CMR.00102-15.

Dolgin, Elie. “The Race for Antiviral Drugs to Beat COVID—and the Next Pandemic.” Nature, April 14, 2021.

Field, Hugh J., and Erik De Clercq. “Antiviral Drugs–a Short History of Their Discovery and Development.” Microbiology Today, May 1 2004.

Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)

Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.

La versión original (en inglés) de este artículo se publicó el Jan. 30, 2022, está disponible aquí.

 

