Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 
 

Infectious disease

Covid-19

How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase

Researchers use cryo-EM to show how the drug stops RNA replication

by Laura Howes
May 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A close view of the active site of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of the new coronavirus with remdesivir added onto the RNA threading through the enzyme.
Credit: Science
Remedesivir's monophosphate form(RMP) latches onto the primer RNA that the enzyme is extending using the template strand.

Researchers have used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to show how remdesivir, an antiviral that’s shown promise against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, binds the viral polymerase (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.abc1560). Remdesivir is an antiviral designed to act as a prodrug of the nucleotide adenosine. After the drug diffuses into cells, enzymes convert remdesivir to the monophosphate before it disrupts production of new strands of the virus’s RNA. The group, led by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Zhejiang University, and Tsinghua University, purified SARS-CoV-2’s RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and showed in vitro that remdesivir inhibits the enzyme from copying RNA. Then the team mixed the enzyme with short lengths of RNA and remdesivir in its monophosphate form (RMP) and analyzed the resulting complex via cryo-EM at 2.5 Å resolution. The imaging study confirms that remdesivir latches onto the primer RNA, stopping the polymerase from lengthening the chain using the template strand as a guide. This shuts down viral reproduction.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How HIV inserts DNA into host genomes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Nanostructure Controls Transcription
Herpes-related octasaccharides inhibit infection

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE