BASF partners with microbiome start-up Biomillenia

BASF has signed an agreement with Biomillenia that will give it access to the French start-up’s microbiome-on-a-chip technology. BASF says it will use the technology to discover how active ingredients can modulate growth of microbiota on the skin. Biomillenia, a 4-year-old firm whose technology comes from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and École Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles de Paris, previously signed research deals with Merck KGaA on vaccine enzymes and with the French firm Soufflet on proteolytic enzymes for animal feed.
