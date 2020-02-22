DuPont and Dutch firm pursue microbiome therapy

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will collaborate with the Dutch biotech firm MRM Health to discover and develop therapies based on the human gut microbiome. MRM recently raised more than $15 million from DuPont and other investors. The therapies are aimed at diseases including inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis. MRM will contribute its microbial development platform to the partnership, while DuPont will bring a selection of its live strains.
