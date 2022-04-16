Elanco and Ginkgo launch animal health company

Elanco Animal Health and Ginkgo Bioworks are launching BiomEdit, a company that will use microbiome science to develop drugs, nutritional products, and disease-monitoring methods for livestock. The new firm hopes to address antibiotic resistance and improve sustainability. It is starting up with $40 million in funding from outside investors. Elanco is putting its microbiome R&D initiative into BiomEdit to focus on pet health. Elanco and Ginkgo will have a combined 40% stake in the company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter