L’Oréal and Micreos target skin bacteria

The cosmetics maker L’Oréal will license an endolysin enzyme developed by Dutch firm Micreos for use in microbiome-friendly skin-care products. The firms say the enzyme targets bacteria responsible for conditions such as inflammatory acne but, unlike antibiotics, does not harm beneficial bacteria. L’Oréal says the deal is part of its 15-year effort to better understand the role of the skin microbiome. Micreos is developing another endolysin as a pharmaceutical to treat atopic dermatitis.
