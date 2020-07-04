Novozymes acquires PrecisionBiotics

The enzymes maker Novozymes has paid $90 million to buy the Irish probiotics company PrecisionBiotics, which has commercialized several products for human gut health. Novozymes says the global market for human probiotics is worth over $5.5 billion annually. Combining enzymes and probiotics that work synergistically is one area for new product development, says Novozymes CEO Ester Baiget.
