Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Ants fight pathogenic fungi with a compound from bacteria

Leaf-cutter ants in Brazil use the antifungal attinimicin to protect their food supply

by Bethany Halford
January 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Structure of attinimicin.

A natural product made by bacteria helps thwart pathogenic fungi from destroying Brazilian leaf-cutter ants’ food supply. Researchers led by Mônica T. Pupo, at the University of São Paulo, and Jon Clardy, at Harvard Medical School, recently identified the compound, which they named attinimicin.

Leaf-cutter ants, also known as attine ants, eat fungus that they cultivate in gardens by gathering vegetation to feed the fungus. “We think we invented farming 10,000 years ago. But the ants have been doing their version of farming for some 50 or 60 million years,” Clardy says.

Scientists thought that the ants’ meticulous gardening kept these nests free of fungal pathogens. Recently, however, scientists discovered that the ants are coated in bacteria that contain molecules that fight such fungal invaders. The bacteria give the ants the appearance that “they were dipped in powdered sugar,” Clardy says. Until now, however, scientists hadn’t been able to pinpoint a single, widespread compound produced by the bacteria that had antifungal properties.

Graduate student Taise T. H. Fukuda traveled throughout Brazil and took bacteria from attine ant nests. After studying extracts from the bacteria, she discovered that two-thirds of all the attine ant nests she surveyed had a natural product that had never been identified before—attinimicin (ACS Cent. Sci. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.0c00978).

David H. Sherman, a medicinal chemist at the University of Michigan who studies natural products, calls the work “a fascinating analysis of the emergence of a unique antifungal agent essential for protection of leaf-cutter ants and their food supply across a vast region of the Amazon” in an email.

Although attinimicin is likely too structurally complex to be a good drug candidate, Clardy says that if it has a novel mechanism of action, it might lead to new antifungal therapies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soft corals are the first animals found to make complex terpenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant used in traditional Chinese medicine is a source of natural insecticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion Venom Unfriendly To Fungi
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE