Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Castaneroxy A keeps MRSA at bay

Natural product prevents out of control Staphylococcus aureus skin infections in mice by disrupting bacterial communication

by Bethany Halford
July 7, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Extracts made from the leaves of the European chestnut tree Castanea sativa have been used in traditional medicine for more than 100 years. Researchers have shown that these extracts can prevent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) from producing a variety of dangerous toxins and can halt skin infections in mice, but they didn’t know which molecule or molecules were responsible for keeping the bacterium at bay until now.

Researchers led by Emory University’s Cassandra L. Quave have identified a new compound, which they named castaneroxy A, as the key antibacterial compound. They also found that, like the leaf extract, castaneroxy A blocks MRSA skin infections from progressing in mice (Front. Pharmacol. 2021, DOI: 10.3389/fphar.2021.640179).

While all antibiotic drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration work by killing bacteria or preventing bacterial growth, Quave and colleagues found that castaneroxy A has a different mechanism: it disrupts quorum sensing—chemical communication that bacteria use to coordinate infection. Scientists have speculated that bacteria will have a tough time evolving resistance to therapies that block quorum sensing because this strategy doesn’t kill bacteria; drugs that kill bacteria can leave behind drug-resistant mutants to thrive.

S. aureus controls quorum sensing using its accessory gene regulator (agr) system, and castaneroxy A appears to muck up this system. “Small molecules that modulate the activity of the agr system in S. aureus are relatively rare, so Quave and coworkers have made an exciting finding,” says Helen E. Blackwell, an expert in quorum sensing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in an email. She adds that it will be important to unravel how castaneroxy A interacts with the agr system.

Next, Quave would like to test casternoxy A’s ability to fight other types of MRSA infections in animals, including bloodstream infections and pneumonia. She also plans to continue hunting for medicinal molecules from plants. “There are over 33,000 species of plants that have been used in some form of traditional medicine,” Quave says. “We’ve just barely scratched the surface of investigating” their pharmacological potential.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungus fighter from the sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antibiotic discovered in the guts of worms
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE