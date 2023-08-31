Croda partnership boosts Botanical Solution’s series A haul

The industrial biotechnology start-up Botanical Solution has added $7 million to the series A funding round it initially closed in January 2022, for a total of $13 million. The add-on fundraising was led by Otter Capital and was based on a partnership the start-up struck in May with Croda to develop a cell-culture based route to QS-21, an oligosaccharide used in vaccines, including for COVID-19. QS-21 is otherwise extracted from a rare tree species found mostly in Chile.
