Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Death-cap mushroom toxin synthesized

Route devised for α-amanitin, one of the deadliest known toxins

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structure of the primary toxin of the death-cap mushroom.
Key challenges in the synthesis involved making dihydroxyisoleucine (red), 6-hydroxytryptathionine (blue), and (R)-sulfoxide (green).

α-Amanitin, a bicyclic octapeptide produced by the death-cap mushroom, is one of the deadliest known peptide toxins. Researchers are exploring antibody-drug conjugates of it as possible anticancer agents.

“α-Amanitin has been the subject of thousands of published studies due to its exceptional toxicity,” says Steven L. Castle of Brigham Young University, who synthesizes bioactive peptides but wasn’t involved with the work. “The generation of analogs or antibody-drug conjugates has been greatly hampered by the absence of a practical synthetic route.”

David M. Perrin and coworkers at the University of British Columbia have devised a synthesis of α-amanitin to fill that void (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b12698). Before achieving success, they needed to overcome three challenges.

First, they needed to make a delicate 6-hydroxy-tryptathionine cross-link that could easily form an unwanted oxindole. They achieved the desired transformation by installing a boronate ester on tryptophan until after performing a fluorocyclization reaction.

The second challenge was devising an enantioselective synthesis of the toxin’s (2S,3R,4R)-4,5-dihydroxyisoleucine group, which they surmounted using a Strecker amino acid reaction.

The final requirement was forming a sulfoxide with the correct stereochemistry, which they achieved with a bulky oxidant and judicious solvent selection. Although researchers already knew that the sulfoxide isn’t important for the toxin’s activity, Perrin’s team found that it protects the hydroxyindole from oxidation in air.

“All the pieces fall together, and then it sort of looks obvious,” Perrin says of the overall synthesis. “But it’s like everything else: It only looks obvious after you’ve solved the puzzle.”

Now that Perrin and coworkers have a synthetic route for making α-amanitin, they plan to use it to make antibody-drug conjugates and to study the chemical biology of the toxin.

The solutions to the synthetic challenges “are both creative and practical,” Castle says. “I look forward to seeing the results of future studies enabled by their work.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alchivemycin A synthesized with help from enzymes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improved routes to thapsigargin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic Approach To (+)-Batzelladine B﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE