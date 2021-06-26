Enveda raises $51 million for drugs from plants

Enveda Biosciences has raised $51 million in series A funding to develop small-molecule therapies from plants. The funding round was led by Lux Capital. Enveda is creating what it calls the first high-resolution chemical map of the natural world, and applying machine learning and metabolomics to predict novel chemistry. The company hopes to identify candidate molecules to treat diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and Parkinson’s disease.
