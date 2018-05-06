Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets

Key enzymes in complex biosynthesis could enable alkaloid production

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
May 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Photo of a Madagascar periwinkle plant, bearing white flowers with five petals and a small pink patch at the center.
Credit: Andrew Davis/John Innes Centre
The Madagascar periwinkle is the primary source of anticancer agents vinblastine and vincristine.

The humble Madagascar periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus) produces two potent alkaloids, vinblastine and vincristine, which are used to treat various cancers. The little plant’s mighty biosynthetic feat involves more than 30 chemical steps. Now, researchers have provided the first complete picture of the alkaloids’ synthesis (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aat4100). A decades-long mystery centered on how the periwinkle transforms stemmadenine acetate into tabersonine and catharanthine, which ultimately couple to make the cancer-fighting compounds. Vincent Courdavault at the University of Tours and Sarah E. O’Connor at the John Innes Centre used gene-silencing experiments to show that the periwinkle lost its ability to make tabersonine and catharanthine without four crucial enzymes: precondylocarpine acetate synthase (PAS), dihydroprecondylocarpine synthase, tabersonine synthase, and catharanthine synthase. In principle, these enzymes could be expressed in a bacterium or yeast to help produce the anticancer alkaloids in a fermentation process; today’s supplies are sourced exclusively from the periwinkle itself. Indeed, the team has already modified Escherichia coli to make three of the enzymes, but PAS has proved much less cooperative: “One of the first challenges is to work out how to express PAS in a convenient host,” O’Connor says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists pinpoint a key molecule in rose scent production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strychnine’s biosynthesis deciphered
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mutant enzyme provides a route to novel triterpenes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE