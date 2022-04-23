Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Reactions: Organic synthesis’s burden

April 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Letters to the editor

The cover of the Feb. 14, 2022, C&EN issue, which shows silhouettes of scientists looking at flasks as they stand on an M. C. Escher–like path.
Credit: C&EN/Daria Kirpach

Proving metal-free reactions

I am writing to express my displeasure regarding the letter to the editor by Julian Tyson (C&EN, March 14/21, 2022, page 5) about “metal-free” reactions (Feb. 14, 2022, page 20). Specifically, my concern is about the suggestion that manuscripts submitted for publication that indicate a metal-free reaction must be subjected to special review to ensure that the reactions did not make use of metal. My position is that organic synthesis is perhaps the most tedious process of all the five disciplines of chemistry (inorganic, organic, physical, analytical, and biochemistry). Synthetic organic and organometallic chemistry must go through reaction workup and characterization, using infrared spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, high-performance liquid chromatography, and single-crystal X-ray chromatography. In addition, new products require additional data in the form of high-resolution mass spectrometry or low-resolution carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen analysis. That being said, it would be unfair to require synthetic chemists to do inductively coupled plasma analysis for metal detection. One would expect that researchers in academia and industry, including state, federal, and private research laboratories, are familiar with ethical conduct associated with research and dissemination. If an author publishes a reaction that they said is metal-free but later found to contain metal, such article should be flagged for retraction.

Cosmas Okoro
Nashville, Tennessee

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cleaning Up The Record
Cost Of Copyrighted Material
Controversial Organometallics Paper Cleared Of Falsification Charge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE