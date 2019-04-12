Video: How do cephalopods achieve their crazy-colorful chemistry?

Cephalopods, which include octopuses, squid, cuttlefish, and other tentacled creatures, rely on adaptive camouflage that allows them to quickly change the color of their skin to match their surroundings. In August 2018, the Speaking of Chemistry team had a chance to catch up with Leila Deravi, a chemical biologist at Northeastern University, whose lab is trying to understand how, on a molecular level, these creatures achieve these complex color shifts. The scientists hope to apply what they learn to develop products like cosmetics or clothing for the US military that actively camouflages soldiers.
