Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

This enzyme is what makes stevia so sweet

Scientists reveal the structure of the enzyme that puts branches of glucose on the no-calorie sweetener

by Megha Satyanarayana
June 13, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structure of ribaudioside A.
Scientists have crystallized the structure of the enzyme that adds glucosides to ribaudioside A, one of the main components of the sweetener stevia.

Researchers have crystallized the enzyme that makes the natural product stevia taste 200 times as sweet as sugar. The enzyme is a uridine diphosphate–dependent glucosyltransferase, UGT76G1, and it catalyzes the addition of branched glucosides to compounds in stevia—primarily two diterpenoids called stevioside and rebaudioside A (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2019, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1902104116). Without the branched glucosides, says lead researcher Joseph Jez of Washington University in St. Louis, stevia loses its sweetness. To get the crystal structure, Jez’s team bound rebaudioside A to UGT76G1, revealing a catalytic histidine as well as a large cavity that accommodates the growing branched chain. Jez says that the large cavity is unique to this glycosyltransferase: others found in stevia plants seem to add glucosides more linearly. Richard Dixon, a plant biochemist at the University of North Texas who was not involved in the research, says that knowing this structure will help food scientists create better nonsugar sweeteners. For some people, stevia has a bitter aftertaste. Dixon says the organic chemistry needed to build these products from scratch is “herculean.” And although taste scientist Peihua Jiang of the Monell Chemical Senses Center says that it’s likely that multiple parts of the stevia molecule interact with sweet taste buds, Jez says there is some evidence that other trace rebaudiosides in the stevia plant lack the bitter aftertaste. Understanding how the enzyme works could help scale up production of those alternative rebaudiosides and related molecules.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE