Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

C&EN En Español

Infografias Periodicas: Estimulantes comunes provenientes de las plantas

El profesor de química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning describe algunos estimulantes conocidos que producen las plantas y explica por qué los producen.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
February 28, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

An infographic highlighting stimulants produced by plants. The top section explains that these compounds are often produced by the plant as a defense mechanism. Three classes of stimulants are then highlighted. Purinergic stimulants, such as caffeine, cause stimulant effects by blocking receptors for purine neurotransmitters. Cholinergic stimulants, such as nicotine, cause stimulant effects by activating nicotinic or muscarinic receptors. Monoaminergic stimulants, such as cocaine, affect monoamine neurotransmitters in varying ways to produce stimulant effects.

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/estimulantes.

Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:

Oliver-Bever, B. “Why Do Plants Produce Drugs? Which Is Their Function in the Plants?” Q. J. Crude Drug Res. (1970). DOI: 10.3109/13880207009066221.

Spinella, Marcello. The Psychopharmacology of Herbal Medicine: Plant Drugs That Alter Mind, Brain, and Behavior. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2001.

Wiart, Christophe. “Plants Affecting the Central Nervous System.” In Ethnopharmacology of Medicinal Plants: Asia and the Pacific, 57–153. Totowa, NJ: Humana Press, 2006.

Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.

La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí..

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE