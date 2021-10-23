Alto launches with deep neuroscience pipeline

Alto Neuroscience has emerged from stealth with $40 million in funding and 11 clinical-stage experimental drugs, which the biotech firm says is the industry’s largest such pipeline of precision psychiatry medicines. Founded quietlyin 2019 by Stanford University psychiatrist and neuroscientist Amit Etkin, Alto has three compounds in Phase 2a studies for major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Others are for sleep and emotional disorders.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter