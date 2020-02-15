Lilly and Roche antiamyloid drugs fail in trial of early-onset Alzheimer’s trial

Yet again, antibodies designed to target β-amyloid have failed. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis tested Roche’s gantenerumab, Eli Lilly and Company’s solanezumab, or a placebo in 194 people with a genetic mutation that causes early-onset Alzheimer’s. Neither antibody slowed memory loss or cognitive decline. Both drugs have failed in Alzheimer’s trials before, but Lilly and Roche will continue to test them in people with late-onset Alzheimer’s not caused by genetic mutations.
