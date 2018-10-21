Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Neuromuscular junction on a chip tests ALS drugs

Microfluidic system shows how drugs affect muscle function

by Megha Satyanarayana
October 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Schematic of ALS-on-a-chip.
Credit: Tatsuya Osaki
Researchers are using microfluidic devices to recreate neuromuscular junctions to test drugs to treat ALS.

Researchers have created a human-derived neuromuscular junction from a person with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with the goal of testing anti-ALS drugs that not only prevent neuronal death but also improve muscle function (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat5847). ALS is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by neuronal cell death, loss of muscle function, and paralysis, conditions that eventually lead to death. Two drugs have been approved for ALS treatment, but neither is optimally effective, says lead researcher Roger D. Kamm of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Furthermore, current means of drug testing are two-dimensional and only give information about cell death. So Kamm and coworkers developed three-dimensional ALS-on-a-chip technology to better test muscle function. The device works by monitoring changes in the movements of microscopic pillars upon which muscle fibers grow. The team used it to test two drugs already in trials for treatment of ALS and found that both of them reduced cell death and improved muscle function. Kamm says that, in partnership with pharmaceutical maker Biogen, the team aims to create additional neuromuscular junctions from other people with ALS and test other compounds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE