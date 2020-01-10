Nurix and Sanofi sign $50 million pact on targeted protein degradation

Sanofi will pay Nurix Therapeutics $55 million up front and up to $2.5 billion in future milestones to collaborate on targeted protein degradation therapies. Nurix will use DNA-encoded libraries and E3 ligases to create small molecules designed to induce degradation—rather than mere inhibition—of three specified protein drug targets. Nurix signed a similar deal with Gilead Sciences in June that was focused on cancer and other diseases. Biotech firms like Arvinas and Kymera Therapeutics are also developing protein degraders
