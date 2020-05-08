Praxis Precision Medicines launches with $100 million to develop neuroscience drugs

Praxis Precision Medicines has formally launched with more than $100 million to develop drugs for diverse neurological and psychiatric disorders believed to have common genetic roots. Praxis is already testing drugs for genetic epilepsies in Phase I and II clinical studies, and for depression and tremor disorders in Phase II studies. The start-up was founded by Columbia University geneticist David Goldstein, University of Melbourne epilepsy expert Steven Petrou, former Biogen Alzheimer’s research director Marion Wittmann, and Blackstone Life Sciences venture partner Kiran Reddy.
