QurAlis raises $42 million to develop ALS drugs

QurAlis, a start-up based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has raised $42 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule and antisense oligonucleotide drugs for two neurodegenerative diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The company plans to discover drugs that individually target one of nearly 30 genes implicated in ALS. Many of these genes are also implicated in FTD. Its lead programs are focused on drugging a potassium channel and an enzyme that regulates autophagy.
