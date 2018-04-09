Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Small molecule speeds up recovery after brain damage in animals

Combined with rehabilitation, compound may help stroke patients regain lost motor function, researchers say

by Tien Nguyen
April 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Structure of edonerpic maleate.

In the minutes after a stroke, the sudden loss of blood supply to a region of a person’s brain can start damaging brain cells. Acute therapies to restore blood flow can protect neurons near the damaged cells, if the person receives treatment in the hours after the stroke. But once that window closes, doctors have few therapeutic options.

Damaged neurons can impair stroke patients’ cognitive abilities and motor skills. However, with rehabilitation, affected people can recover some lost function thanks to the brain’s ability to rewire its circuitry—known as synaptic plasticity.

Now, scientists at Yokohama City University and Fujifilm’s Toyama Chemical report that the small molecule edonerpic maleate, when administered in combination with physical training, accelerates the recovery of lost motor function caused by a brain injury in mice and monkeys (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao2300).

Toyama had previously sponsored Phase I/II clinical trials of edonerpic maleate for treating Alzheimer’s disease. The trials demonstrated that the molecule was safe but not efficacious. But because the compound protected neurons in preclinical studies, the research team behind the new work decided to test the molecule’s ability to recover function after stroke-like brain injuries.

The team tested the compound in two-month-old male mice and five-year-old macaque monkeys that had received brain injuries. The scientists tested the animals’ motor skills before and after the injury. Those receiving rehabiliative training and oral doses of edonerpic maleate starting one day after injury recovered more motor function after the injury than those that didn’t receive both.

Louise D. McCullough, who studies stroke at the University of Texas Health Science Center, says the findings are provocative but need to be validated. Translating the results to people may be somewhat limited because the team tested only young, male animals. Many researchers have reported sex and age differences in the response to brain injuries, she says.

The authors plan to evaluate edonerpic maleate in a 40-person Phase II clinical trial slated to start by early 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Non-addictive opiate-like compounds may help treat narcolepsy﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asthma Drug Improves Learning And Memory

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE