Takeda buys rights to Ovid’s soticlestat for $856 million

Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to buy Ovid Therapeutics’ developmental seizure treatment, soticlestat, for up to $856 million, including an up-front payment of $196 million. Soticlestat, which inhibits the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase, reduced seizure frequency in a Phase 2 trial of children with rare neurological diseases. Takeda discovered the drug, then licensed it to Ovid in 2017 for development.
