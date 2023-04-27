Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Therini Bio raises $36 million in series A

The start-up is all about targeting fibrins to treat neuroinflammatory conditions

by Shi En Kim
April 27, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

The top image is of a tissue cross section from the retina of a patient with diabetic macular edema. The bright red layer denotes fibrin proteins. The bottom image is a tissue cross section from a normal retina. Here, no fibrin, hence no bright red is present. Both tissue cross sections are about 0.75 mm long and 0.3 mm wide.
Credit: Therini Bio
(Top) Retina from a patient with diabetic macular edema. The bright red band denotes a layer of fibrin. (Bottom) Normal retina.

Therini Bio has closed a $36 million series A funding round. The company will use the proceeds to advance its pipeline of drugs that aim to treat neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Headshot of Therini Bio's CEO and president, Michael Quigley
Credit: Therini Bio
Therini Bio's CEO and president, Michael Quigley

The San Francisco-based company’s hallmark approach is targeting fibrins, which are fibrous proteins that are key components of blood clots. But fibrins also have a second, more deleterious role as a driver of chronic inflammation. Damage to the blood vessels in the blood-brain barrier may lead to a buildup of fibrins. These fibrins can activate the immune system and give rise to neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. “We believe this chronic, smoldering inflammation is driving disease,” says Therini Bio president and CEO Michael Quigley.

Fibrin’s association with disease has been known for a century, he says, but efforts to target fibrin as a treatment strategy have been mostly unsuccessful. This is because suppressing fibrin’s role in inflammation also deactivates its critical clotting function, leading to a heightened risk of bleeding.

Therini Bio’s solution to decouple fibrin’s dual roles is to inhibit the protein only when it is in the conformational state that triggers inflammation. The company’s lead asset, THN391, is an antibody that selectively binds to inflammatory fibrins and spares those in the coagulation conformation. The fibrin-targeting immunotherapy is on the verge of entering early-stage clinical trials, with an expected readout by the end of 2024. The technology is based on the work of Katerina Akassoglou, a neurologist at the University of California San Francisco.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on April 28, 2023, to correct the description of THN391's selectivity. THN391 spares fibrins that are in the coagulation-causing conformation, not those in an unmasked conformation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teon raises $30 million for cancer drugs
Neuroimmunology start-up Tranquis Therapeutics launches with $30 million
QurAlis raises $42 million to develop ALS drugs
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE