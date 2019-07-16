Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Origins Of Life

How peptides arose from the primordial soup

Amino acid precursors could have reacted to form peptides on prebiotic Earth

by Giuliana Viglione
July 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Part of the novel synthesis reaction.
An amidothio acid and an aminonitrile react to form the beginnings of a peptide.

Scientists have long wondered how the first complex biomolecules arose from the abiotic ooze. After all, life on Earth today requires enzymes to make basic biomolecules such as peptides—short chains of amino acids—from simple starting materials. Since the 1950s, prebiotic chemists have attempted to understand how these basic components of life could have formed on early Earth, before biological catalysts existed to facilitate these reactions.

Now, University College London (UCL) chemists led by Matthew Powner have come up with a reaction that could have made peptides even before enzymes, and the cells that make them, existed (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1371-4).

The UCL chemists chose reaction conditions and ingredients thought to be representative of primordial conditions. They used only compounds that could plausibly have existed before the advent of life on Earth, such as hydrogren sulfide, which could have been emitted by volcanoes, and cyanoacetylene, a simple organic molecule that can form from the introduction of electric sparks to a mix of gases. For decades, researchers have hypothesized that these simple molecules could have come together to make biomolecules such as proteins, but just how that would happen on early Earth has not been clear.

Instead of focusing on amino acids as the necessary building blocks, Powner and his team took a step back, focusing on amino acid precursors called aminonitriles, which were also likely around on young Earth. By using the energy inherent in the nitrile bond, they hypothesized that they could make peptides directly from aminonitriles. Direct ligation, or joining together, of aminonitriles is the simplest way that peptides could have formed under prebiotic conditions, but previous work has only been able to achieve this through the use of harsh solvents. Powner wanted to figure out how to make the reaction occur efficiently in water, as it likely would have on young Earth.

The key to the new reaction is the addition of an acyl group to the aminonitrile, turning it into an amidonitrile. The acyl group protects the amine from side reactions that would otherwise prevent the formation of peptides. When an activating agent is added, the amidonitrile readily accepts an aminonitrile monomer, beginning the peptide chain. The researchers demonstrated that the reaction can create peptides from the precursors of all 20 amino acids that life uses to make proteins, and carried it out over a broad range of temperatures and pHs that they believe to be more representative of early Earth than previous work.

Previous attempts at prebiotic peptide synthesis have generally approached the problem using uncontrolled polymerization reactions, requiring a purification step at the end to isolate the product—a step that wouldn’t occur outside a chemistry lab. In contrast, the new method goes nearly to completion, resulting in the high yields reported in the paper.

However, the new method does require the sequential addition of hydrogen sulfide to create an amidothio acid and an oxidant to add each monomer. Despite this, the conditions under which the reaction can be carried out suggests this is the closest we’ve come to understanding the chemistry that occurred at the beginning of life on Earth, says Claudia Bonfio, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Cambridge who studies prebiotic organic chemistry.

“I think that the results are inspiring,” says Bonfio. “The work is very elegant.” In particular, Bonfio praises the fact that the reaction can be carried out for any proteinogenic amino acid precursor, and works under mild, young Earth–like conditions.

The UCL reaction, she says, “fits perfectly in the prebiotic scenario.”

However, Bonfio is careful to point out that the synthesis is still that of uncoded peptides—the experiments do not yet hint at how peptides began to be encoded by DNA or RNA. She is excited for the field to begin to build on Powner’s work, and sees the combination of peptide synthesis and the formation of genetic material as a natural next step.

So does Powner. His next goal is to create a two-biopolymer system, in which nucleic acids are formed alongside peptides.

“To apply this in the origins of life,” Powner says, “we don’t just want to make the peptides. We want to make all the other components that are important in the cell.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prebiotic synthesis for cysteine-containing compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple ingredients can approximate metabolic cycle without metals or enzymes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Possible Explanation For The Origins Of Peptides On Earth
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE