Chemistry in Pictures: Let it . . . snow?

Making paper snowflakes is a classic wintertime activity. Fold a piece of paper, cut a pattern through the layers, and enjoy the symmetry that unfolds. The geometric patterns reminded virus researcher Ed Hutchinson of something from work: the repeating structures of viral particles. So he made printable templates for virus snowflakes. “I put together a few of them for Christmas 2019 and then virology friends started asking for some more—including a coronavirus of chickens (avian infectious bronchitis virus), which in December 2019 seemed about the most interesting coronavirus I was likely to have a go with.” He bases the designs on images and structures published in the scientific literature and on the website ViralZone. For 2020, he added a hopeful trio, two vaccines and a neutralized, antibody-ridden coronavirus. Download the full set here.
Submitted by Ed Hutchinson, @CVRHutchinson
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter