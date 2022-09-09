Orbital launches and teams up with Beam

Orbital Therapeutics has launched with the goal of developing RNA therapies for a broad range of human diseases. The Massachusetts-based biotech firm also aims to improve the stability of RNA therapeutics and widen the cell and tissue types they can target. As part of the launch, Orbital has entered a license and research collaboration with the gene-editing company Beam Therapeutics. The firms will grant each other access to their RNA and nonviral delivery technologies.
