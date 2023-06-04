Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

RNA

RNA specialist Greenlight to go private at sharply reduced value

by Michael McCoy
June 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

GreenLight Biosciences, a developer of RNA-based products for agriculture and human health, has agreed to be acquired by a group of private buyers for about $45.5 million in cash, a small fraction of what Greenlight was worth when it went public in 2021. The Massachusett-based firm was founded in 2008 to develop a cell-free method of making RNA. Greenlight went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that valued it at about $1.2 billion. Greenlight has been touting two RNA-based products in its development pipeline—an insecticide intended to help farmers fight the Colorado potato beetle and a miticide that targets the varroa destructor mite, which is considered a threat to honeybees worldwide. Executives said in a recent presentation that they expect to launch seven agricultural active ingredients in all by 2026. But the company has little revenue, and in its first-quarter financial report it acknowledged having enough cash and equivalents to fund operations only into the second quarter.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE