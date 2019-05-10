Alexa to help enzyme users in the lab

A new cloud-based service from New England Biolabs, a purveyor of enzymes for molecular biology use, will provide hands-free help to lab researchers. Molecular biologists can ask Amazon’s Alexa questions about, for example, a restriction enzyme and get information about it, including the supplied buffer, how to use the enzyme in an assembly, heat inactivation of the enzyme, methylation sensitivity, and cut site. Alexa will also help with basic reagent-based calculations and scientific information.
