Ansa raises funds to make DNA with enzymes

Ansa Biotechnologies has raised $7.9 million in seed financing, bringing its funding to date to $9.2 million. The California-based company synthesizes DNA with a fully enzymatic process that it claims results in longer, higher-quality strands than DNA made with phosphoramidite chemistry, which limits assembled DNA to about 200 base pairs. Firms like Ansa and Molecular Assemblies, founded in 2013, say enzymes can make the longer DNA desired for synthetic biology and data storage.
