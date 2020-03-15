Culture Biosciences raises $15 million for bioreactor service

Culture Biosciences has raised $15 million in a first round of funding led by Cultivian Sandbox Ventures. San Francisco–based Culture serves companies working to scale up synthetic biology discoveries by renting bioreactors that connect to the cloud. Many companies have a backlog of potential products such as alternative proteins, biobased chemicals, and pharmaceuticals to try out at scale but lack facilities to move them forward, Culture says. Its clients include Zymergen, Clara Foods, Nektar Therapeutics, C16 Biosciences, and Boost Biomes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter