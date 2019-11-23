Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Engineered yeast sequesters heavy metals

New strains could be used for bioremediation and metal recycling

by Celia Henry Arnaud
November 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

3-D illustration showing the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae colored light blue.
Credit: Shutterstock
Yeast cells can be engineered to accumulate heavy metals.

Plants that can absorb and tolerate high concentrations of metals—so-called hyperaccumulators—offer a promising approach to bioremediation of soil contaminated with heavy metals. But plants aren’t easily engineered, have a long life cycle, and may require growing conditions that are difficult to maintain. To sidestep some of these challenges, Angela M. Belcher, George L. Sun, and Erin E. Reynolds of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology turned to yeast. Because it’s eukaryotic, the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae has a metal transport system similar to the one in plants. But because it’s single celled, yeast is easily engineered. The MIT researchers turned yeast cells into hyperaccumulators by making the cells express large quantities of metal transporter proteins, some of which take up metals from the environment and some of which move the metals into vacuoles in the cell (Nat. Commun. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13093-6). The team designed metal transporters to be selective for various metals. Engineered yeast with the transporters were able to absorb and tolerate metal concentrations 10–100 times as high as the established hyperaccumulation thresholds for chromium, arsenic, and cadmium in plants. By mutating a metal transporter protein, the researchers were also able to engineer yeast that could sequester cadmium and strontium, including radioactive 90Sr. Such yeast could be used to clean up industrial metal contamination or to recycle heavy metals from waste streams.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE