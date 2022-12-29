Oligonucleotide therapeutics attract investment

Oligonucleotides—short, synthetic nucleotide strands that can be used as drugs to modulate gene expression—were at the heart of two deals inked in December. Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay Entrada Therapeutics $250 million and up to $485 million later to advance treatments for myotonic dystrophy type 1, including a preclinical oligonucleotide therapy from Entrada that potentially restores muscle function. And GSK will pay Wave Life Sciences $170 million up front plus future milestones and royalties as part of a pact to advance up to 11 oligonucleotide programs.
