Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Reaction cascade modifies proteins

2-step, 1-pot method uses protein splicing to add chemical moieties to proteins

by Celia Arnaud﻿
July 5, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Scheme showing a two-step process by which inteins are used to add chemical modificiations to proteins.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
This method uses split inteins (Int) to add chemical modifications to proteins.

Chemically modifying proteins with imaging probes or nonnatural amino acids can be a powerful way to study biological processes. But existing methods for introducing modifications work only at high reactant concentrations and can leave unwanted amino acid “scars.” A new method developed by Tom W. Muir and coworkers at Princeton University overcomes these limitations (Nat. Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-019-0281-2). Their method uses self-splicing protein segments called inteins. They made the inteins in two parts, one of which is decorated with the moeity the researchers want to add to the protein, the other of which is attached to the protein. The first half is split into two pieces, including a short “overhang” of 10 or fewer amino acids. Step 1 of the process (shown) involves reconnecting the overhang, which carries the desired modification, to the rest of the truncated intein via an enzymatic transamidation reaction. Then in step 2 (shown), the truncated intein reacts with its other half. After the two halves are reconnected, they splice themselves out, leaving the chemical modification and no more than an extra cysteine on the recombinant protein. The whole process occurs as a single-pot reaction cascade at low peptide and protein concentrations. The researchers were able to add multiple chemical modifications to a single protein. The method works with isolated proteins and with more complex structures such as cellular chromatin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-pot, cell-free method makes glycoproteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE