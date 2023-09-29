Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Tissue Engineering

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Cells getting bent out of shape

by Manny I. Fox Morone
September 29, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Mouse cells on a glass surface stretched into a series of shapes including a star, a pentagon, a right triangle, a house, and a droplet.
Credit: Feng Sun/Wuhan University

Although the usual image of a cell is an amorphous blob, these mouse cells settled into well-defined polygonal shapes thanks to a patterning system stamped onto the surface the cells are sitting on. To stretch the cells into the shape of their choosing, researchers led by Zheng Liu and Wei Chen of Wuhan University created patterns of DNA-coated nanoparticles by dipping a stamp with various micro-sized designs on it into a nanoparticle solution then pressing the stamp onto a glass surface. When the cells came in contact with the stamped patterns, they bound strongly to the DNA and stretched and squeezed to cover each stamped shape. The kicker is that the DNA the researchers used doubles as microscopic fluorescent force sensor, so they were able to see how the cells sensed and reacted to strain after they deformed—information that could be useful in tissue engineering.

Credit: Feng Sun/Wuhan University. Read the paper in ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.3c07088.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE