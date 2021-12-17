Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Toxicology

EPA updates plan to reduce animal testing

by Britt E. Erickson
December 17, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

The US Environmental Protection Agency will begin reporting in late 2022 how many animal tests chemical and pesticide manufacturers conduct to comply with regulatory requirements. The EPA plans to disclose such information annually to demonstrate progress on reducing vertebrate-animal testing. It announced the move Dec. 2 as part of an updated plan for reducing the use of animals in toxicity testing. The plan identifies steps the agency expects to take through 2024 to develop and apply nonanimal approaches that provide chemical hazard and risk information. The EPA is starting with commercial chemicals and pesticides and plans to reduce animal testing in its own research. As part of the effort, the agency is funding the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to evaluate the variability of traditional animal toxicity tests and their relevance to human health. The National Academies will also review frameworks for validating and establishing scientific confidence in nonanimal testing methods, such as those using human cells or tissues.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE