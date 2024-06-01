Air Products invests in Missouri membrane plant

Air Products and Chemicals plans to spend more than $70 million to expand its gas separation membranes facility near St. Louis, Missouri. The expansion, which will start up in late 2025, follows a $10 million capacity expansion at the site competed last year. In a press release, Air Products says energy transition is creating demand for membranes to purify biomethane, hydrogen, and nitrogen.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter