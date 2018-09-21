Amicus buys gene therapy firm Celenex

Rare disease-focused Amicus Therapeutics is shelling out $100 million up front, and up to $350 million more in milestones, for the privately held gene therapy developer Celenex. The acquisition gives Amicus the rights to 10 gene therapy programs that were originally developed at the Center for Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ohio State University. The three most advanced gene therapies each address a subtype of a rare, deadly, inherited nervous system disorder called Batten disease. The deal marks Amicus’s entry into gene therapy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter