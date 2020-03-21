BASF, Clariant postpone annual meetings

The European chemical companies BASF, Clariant, and Kemira have postponed their annual general meetings with shareholders in the face of government restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2. BASF is postponing its annual general meeting to a date within 6 months of its original date of April 30. BASF says the delay means it will not pay dividends to shareholders May 6 as planned.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter