BASF to carve out emissions catalyst business

BASF says it will carve out its business of making emission-cutting catalysts for combustion-engine vehicles into an independent unit. Simultaneously, the firm has unveiled plans to invest up to $5 billion in the rapidly growing battery materials sector. BASF’s emission catalyst business will be based in Iselin, New Jersey—the former headquarters of Engelhard, an emission control catalyst and pigment company that BASF acquired in 2006 for $5.6 billion. The new entity will have 4,000 employees and operate from 20 production sites around the world.
